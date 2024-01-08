Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 682,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,129,000 after buying an additional 63,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 512.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Westlake by 95.4% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.