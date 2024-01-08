Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.84. The stock had a trading volume of 870,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,468. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

