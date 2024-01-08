Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 22.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 115,615 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 20.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 438,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. 3,541,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,473,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

