Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

