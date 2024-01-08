Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.18. Infinera shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 310,078 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,909,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,141,000 after purchasing an additional 237,626 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Infinera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

