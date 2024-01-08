ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,799 shares of company stock worth $14,683,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.