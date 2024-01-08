IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.71

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 548186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.