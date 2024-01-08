Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. 7,925,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.97.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after buying an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 127.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,946,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth about $3,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

