Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. 1,007,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,182. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.34%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,290 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.