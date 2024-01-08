Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Cut by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,163. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.