HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NYSE DINO opened at $53.60 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 82.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

