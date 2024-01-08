Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $231.21. The company had a trading volume of 219,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average is $235.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.