Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 637 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.7% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 106,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

