Head to Head Comparison: Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) & Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) and Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectaire has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Spectaire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $21.62 million 4.19 -$1.58 million N/A N/A Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

24.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Spectaire shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Spectaire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -18.86% N/A -41.26% Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and Spectaire, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spectaire has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectaire is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Summary

Spectaire beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

(Get Free Report)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company also develops technologies to improve the capture rate and environmental concerns of processing rare earth elements. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

About Spectaire

(Get Free Report)

Spectaire Holdings Inc. provides solutions that measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. The company offers AireCore, a micro-mass-spectrometer device that monitors, tracks, and meets emissions targets. It serves the logistics, energy, agriculture, academics, and indoor air industries. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.