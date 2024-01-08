Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HARP. TD Cowen started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $11.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. 7,237,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,161. The stock has a market cap of $379.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.10. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 33,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

