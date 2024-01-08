Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last ninety days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

