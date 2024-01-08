Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GCG stock opened at C$42.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$117.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.08. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$37.20 and a 52 week high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.18.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 229.17%. Analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.8220171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

