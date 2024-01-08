Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $47.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ GH opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

