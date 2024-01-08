Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

GCMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $223,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,165.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $664,000 in the last 90 days. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

