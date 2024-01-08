Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Insider Buys £14,625 in Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) insider Jim Haynes bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £14,625 ($18,623.46).

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 541.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.50. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.53).

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

