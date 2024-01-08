Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 7926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Goldmoney

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 39,300 shares of company stock worth $305,628. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.