Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 7926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
Goldmoney Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.61.
Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Goldmoney
Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldmoney
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.