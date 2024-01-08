Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GROY

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.37 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 543,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Amundi boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 176,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.