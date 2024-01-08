Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.65. 207,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,348. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.42. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

