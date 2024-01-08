Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

GPC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.52. 428,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

