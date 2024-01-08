General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $42.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised General Motors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

NYSE:GM opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

