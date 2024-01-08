General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $36.62. 3,148,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,078,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.