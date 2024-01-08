Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $432.10. 101,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,134. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

