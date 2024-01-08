Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $34,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 29.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after acquiring an additional 605,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $33,959,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,344,000 after acquiring an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

FRPT traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $83.27. 456,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,564. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

