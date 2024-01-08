Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Critical Review

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -75.04% -65.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InVivo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.41 $1.45 billion $0.11 71.62 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.49 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

13.8% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats InVivo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies. The Fresenius Helios offers expertise in inpatient and outpatient care as well as in telemedicine. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius on October 1, 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

