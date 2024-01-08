FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

FOXA opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,780,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

