First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $59.73. 608,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,670. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

