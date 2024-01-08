First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $194.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,719,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,679,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

