Financial Review: OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Rivals

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 47 769 1248 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A $340,000.00 -3.97 OneMedNet Competitors $1.62 billion $86.17 million 11.33

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.50, indicating that their average stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -1,083.01% -105.12% -21.95%

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

