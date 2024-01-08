Financial Review: OneMedNet (ONMD) & Its Rivals

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OneMedNet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OneMedNet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|OneMedNet Competitors
|47
|769
|1248
|31
|2.60
As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 7.52%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OneMedNet
|N/A
|$340,000.00
|-3.97
|OneMedNet Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|$86.17 million
|11.33
OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
OneMedNet has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.50, indicating that their average stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OneMedNet
|N/A
|N/A
|-13.19%
|OneMedNet Competitors
|-1,083.01%
|-105.12%
|-21.95%
Summary
OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About OneMedNet
OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.
