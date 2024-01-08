Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$35.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 290.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.56.

Filo Mining Price Performance

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

