Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Down 33.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Entourage Health
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
