Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 38,906 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,906 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,189.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $673,896.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $4,141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

MTSI stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 164,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

