Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 51,944 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Privia Health Group worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of PRVA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 524,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,519. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

