Emerald Advisers LLC Has $27.88 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after buying an additional 622,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 379,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,394. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

