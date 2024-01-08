ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$3.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$809.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -12.12%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$523,725.00. 19.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

