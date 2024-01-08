Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $21.86 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.
About Eagle Point Credit
