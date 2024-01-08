Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECCC opened at $21.86 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

