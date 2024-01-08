Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.78. 1,120,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

