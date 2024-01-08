Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 94,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. 1,681,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,993. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

