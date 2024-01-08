Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

TGT traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. 1,745,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,568. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

