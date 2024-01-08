Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.85. 116,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.