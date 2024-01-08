Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Down 5.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 101,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 170,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several research firms have commented on DRQ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

