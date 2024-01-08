Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.76. 888,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,253. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

