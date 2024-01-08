DecisionPoint Financial LLC Invests $48,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS PTMC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.01. 13,236 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

