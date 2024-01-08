DecisionPoint Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,475. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

