Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

