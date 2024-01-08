Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

CYTK stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,875,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,459,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

